Nelnet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Thursday reported profit of $57.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.56 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $510.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $392 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $428.5 million, or $11.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

