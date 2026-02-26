National HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported net income of $24.8 million…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported net income of $24.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $386.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120 million, or $7.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.52 billion.

