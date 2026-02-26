National CineMedia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.3 million.…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The theater advertising company posted revenue of $93.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.6 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $243.2 million.

