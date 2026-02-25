National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $904.1…

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $904.1 million.

The bank, based in Montreal, said it had earnings of $2.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.34 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.73 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.81 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.