Natera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Natera Inc. (NTRA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $47.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had net income of 35 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $665.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $208.2 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.31 billion.

