N-able: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — N-able Inc. (NABL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $130.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $17 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $511.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, N-able said it expects revenue in the range of $131 million to $132 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $554 million to $559 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NABL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NABL

