Myriad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $209.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $365.9 million, or $3.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $824.5 million.

Myriad expects full-year revenue in the range of $860 million to $880 million.

