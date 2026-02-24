Mosaic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $519.5 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $540.7 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.05 billion.

