Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $193.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $843,000, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $830.5 million.

Montrose Environmental expects full-year revenue in the range of $840 million to $900 million.

