Monster Beverage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $449.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corona, California-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The energy drink maker posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.05 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.91 billion, or $1.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.29 billion.

