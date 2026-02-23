Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Regional Playoffs= Class 5= Region A= Quarterfinal= Deep Creek 63, Green Run 41 Kellam 67, Great…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Deep Creek 63, Green Run 41

Kellam 67, Great Bridge 61

Princess Anne 88, Frank Cox 13

Salem 86, Indian River 37

Class 4=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Hanover 68, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 52

Henrico 82, Courtland 63

Louisa 61, Monacan 30

Powhatan 58, Chancellor 50

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Charlottesville 80, Sherando 30

John Handley 46, Millbrook 33

Mecklenburg County 65, E.C. Glass 55

Salem 69, Jefferson Forest 27

Class 3=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Liberty Christian 64, Wilson Memorial 37

Spotswood 69, Heritage (Lynchburg) 28

Turner Ashby 49, Broadway 38

Western Albemarle 49, East Rockingham 36

