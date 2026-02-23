Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Deep Creek 63, Green Run 41
Kellam 67, Great Bridge 61
Princess Anne 88, Frank Cox 13
Salem 86, Indian River 37
Class 4=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Hanover 68, Patrick Henry (Ashland) 52
Henrico 82, Courtland 63
Louisa 61, Monacan 30
Powhatan 58, Chancellor 50
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Charlottesville 80, Sherando 30
John Handley 46, Millbrook 33
Mecklenburg County 65, E.C. Glass 55
Salem 69, Jefferson Forest 27
Class 3=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Liberty Christian 64, Wilson Memorial 37
Spotswood 69, Heritage (Lynchburg) 28
Turner Ashby 49, Broadway 38
Western Albemarle 49, East Rockingham 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
