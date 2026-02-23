Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Farmville Homeschool 77, New Bridge Academy 45 Paul VI 82, St. John’s, D.C. 76, 2OT VHSL Regional…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Farmville Homeschool 77, New Bridge Academy 45

Paul VI 82, St. John’s, D.C. 76, 2OT

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 5=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Green Run 74, Deep Creek 33

Kempsville 70, Indian River 68

Princess Anne 74, Frank Cox 61

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 60, 2OT

Class 4=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Atlee 46, Chancellor 39

Courtland 66, Caroline 51

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

GW-Danville 64, Salem 59

John Handley 76, Millbrook 49

Sherando 61, Charlottesville 57

Class 3=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Liberty Christian 59, Turner Ashby 57

Rocktown 71, Alleghany 47

Western Albemarle 57, East Rockingham 42

Wilson Memorial 89, Staunton 70

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Rappahannock 70, West Point 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

