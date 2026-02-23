Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Farmville Homeschool 77, New Bridge Academy 45
Paul VI 82, St. John’s, D.C. 76, 2OT
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 5=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Green Run 74, Deep Creek 33
Kempsville 70, Indian River 68
Princess Anne 74, Frank Cox 61
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Kellam 60, 2OT
Class 4=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Atlee 46, Chancellor 39
Courtland 66, Caroline 51
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
GW-Danville 64, Salem 59
John Handley 76, Millbrook 49
Sherando 61, Charlottesville 57
Class 3=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Liberty Christian 59, Turner Ashby 57
Rocktown 71, Alleghany 47
Western Albemarle 57, East Rockingham 42
Wilson Memorial 89, Staunton 70
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Rappahannock 70, West Point 60
