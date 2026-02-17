Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 65, Orange County 41 Arcadia 42, Windsor 31 Bassett 56, Halifax County 47 Blue Ridge Christian…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 65, Orange County 41

Arcadia 42, Windsor 31

Bassett 56, Halifax County 47

Blue Ridge Christian 40, Timberlake Christian 26

Briar Woods 40, Lightridge 37, OT

Cave Spring 42, Christiansburg 40

Clarke County 60, Luray 34

Clover Hill 49, Monacan 47

Cosby 60, Powhatan 43

Courtland 61, Eastern View 36

Dan River 48, Nelson County 17

Dayspring 53, Grace Christian 23

E.C. Glass 48, Liberty-Bedford 46

Edison 58, Annandale 24

Falls Church 51, John R. Lewis 47

Floyd County 57, Patrick County 36

Fort Defiance 39, Alleghany 34

Front Royal HomeSchool 72, Wakefield Country Day 5

Galax 66, Grayson County 41

Giles 49, Glenvar 33

Greensville County 45, Brunswick 42

Hayfield 64, Mount Vernon 49

Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Brookville 57

Heritage (Newport News) 40, Dinwiddie 30

Highland Springs 79, Armstrong 25

Hopewell 73, Meadowbrook 27

J.R. Tucker 23, Douglas Freeman 17

James Madison 55, Westfield 31

James Monroe 71, Caroline 40

James River-Midlothian 71, Matoaca 52

Lebanon 36, Marion 31

Liberty Christian 63, Jefferson Forest 50

Liberty-Bealeton 36, James Wood 34

Lord Botetourt 51, Franklin County 37

Magna Vista 37, GW-Danville 30

Manchester 68, Lloyd C. Bird 43

Mechanicsville 40, King George 39

Menchville def. Bethel, forfeit

New Kent 43, Lafayette 38

Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 32, Holston 25

Paul VI 64, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 41

Phelps, Ky. 65, Mountain Mission 22

Pulaski County 64, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 33

Ridgeview 59, Lee High 40

Riverheads 48, Staunton 22

Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 23

St. John’s, D.C. 81, Bishop O’Connell 39

Stone Bridge 47, Riverside 34

Strasburg 54, Woodstock Central 51

Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 24

Union 65, John Battle 20

Varina 44, Huguenot 24

Virginia 38, Graham 24

Warwick 71, Phoebus 30

Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 46

William Monroe 57, Rocktown 38

Wilson Memorial 58, Waynesboro 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Narrows vs. Bath County, ccd.

