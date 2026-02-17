Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 65, Orange County 41
Arcadia 42, Windsor 31
Bassett 56, Halifax County 47
Blue Ridge Christian 40, Timberlake Christian 26
Briar Woods 40, Lightridge 37, OT
Cave Spring 42, Christiansburg 40
Clarke County 60, Luray 34
Clover Hill 49, Monacan 47
Cosby 60, Powhatan 43
Courtland 61, Eastern View 36
Dan River 48, Nelson County 17
Dayspring 53, Grace Christian 23
E.C. Glass 48, Liberty-Bedford 46
Edison 58, Annandale 24
Falls Church 51, John R. Lewis 47
Floyd County 57, Patrick County 36
Fort Defiance 39, Alleghany 34
Front Royal HomeSchool 72, Wakefield Country Day 5
Galax 66, Grayson County 41
Giles 49, Glenvar 33
Greensville County 45, Brunswick 42
Hayfield 64, Mount Vernon 49
Heritage (Lynchburg) 64, Brookville 57
Heritage (Newport News) 40, Dinwiddie 30
Highland Springs 79, Armstrong 25
Hopewell 73, Meadowbrook 27
J.R. Tucker 23, Douglas Freeman 17
James Madison 55, Westfield 31
James Monroe 71, Caroline 40
James River-Midlothian 71, Matoaca 52
Lebanon 36, Marion 31
Liberty Christian 63, Jefferson Forest 50
Liberty-Bealeton 36, James Wood 34
Lord Botetourt 51, Franklin County 37
Magna Vista 37, GW-Danville 30
Manchester 68, Lloyd C. Bird 43
Mechanicsville 40, King George 39
Menchville def. Bethel, forfeit
New Kent 43, Lafayette 38
Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 32, Holston 25
Paul VI 64, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 41
Phelps, Ky. 65, Mountain Mission 22
Pulaski County 64, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 33
Ridgeview 59, Lee High 40
Riverheads 48, Staunton 22
Rural Retreat 64, Northwood 23
St. John’s, D.C. 81, Bishop O’Connell 39
Stone Bridge 47, Riverside 34
Strasburg 54, Woodstock Central 51
Stuarts Draft 60, Buffalo Gap 24
Union 65, John Battle 20
Varina 44, Huguenot 24
Virginia 38, Graham 24
Warwick 71, Phoebus 30
Western Albemarle 68, Louisa 46
William Monroe 57, Rocktown 38
Wilson Memorial 58, Waynesboro 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Narrows vs. Bath County, ccd.
___
