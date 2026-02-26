Millrose: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) on Thursday reported net income of $122.2 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Millrose Properties Inc. (MRP) on Thursday reported net income of $122.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that acquires and develops land for home builders posted revenue of $189.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $404.8 million, or $2.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $600.5 million.

