MidCap Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $78.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $79.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $63.2 million, or 68 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $320.9 million.

