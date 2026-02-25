MGP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133 million…

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atchison, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of $6.22. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $138.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $106.5 million, or $4.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $536.4 million.

MGP expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million.

