Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MGE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MGE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 24, 2026, 5:45 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $23.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $189.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.9 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $743.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGEE

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up