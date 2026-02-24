MGE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $23.3 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Tuesday reported earnings of $23.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 64 cents.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $189.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $135.9 million, or $3.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $743.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGEE

