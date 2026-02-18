MFA Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported profit of $54.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Wednesday reported profit of $54.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $190.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $55.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $176.8 million, or $1.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $231.1 million.

