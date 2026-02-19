Metallus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in…

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Metallus Inc. (MTUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Canton, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $267.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.2 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

