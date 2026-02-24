Meren Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Meren Energy Inc. (MRNFF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $90.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $199.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.6 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $562.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRNFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRNFF

