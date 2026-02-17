Mercury General: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $202.5 million…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported net income of $202.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $3.66.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $541.1 million, or $9.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCY

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.