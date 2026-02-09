Medpace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $135.1 million. On…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $135.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.67.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.18 per share.

The provider of outsourced clinical development services posted revenue of $708.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $681.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $451.1 million, or $15.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion.

Medpace expects full-year earnings to be $16.68 to $17.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.76 billion to $2.86 billion.

