Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of $1.65. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 55 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $75.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.7 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $385.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $80 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $2.75 to $1.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $270 million to $300 million.

