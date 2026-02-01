Navigating Medicare Deductibles and Premiums in 2026

Although Medicare helps cover the costs of most medical services, it’s essential that you still plan for out-of-pocket expenses and…

Although Medicare helps cover the costs of most medical services, it’s essential that you still plan for out-of-pocket expenses and understand that it’s not “free” health care.

In this article, we’ll outline Medicare costs in 2026 so that you can budget accordingly.

Medicare Costs in 2026

Medicare beneficiaries are on the hook to cover the costs of premiums, deductibles, copays and coinsurance — all of which can vary depending on where you live and factors such as your income level.

These fees are adjusted annually due to inflationary pressures and fluctuations in health care costs. Medicare cost changes for the coming calendar year are typically set each spring and announced during open enrollment in the fall.

Medicare Part A (Hospital Coverage) Premiums and Deductibles

Most people qualify for a $0Medicare Part A (hospital) insurance premium when they become eligible for Medicare because they paid Medicare taxes for at least 10 years.

The 2026 Part A monthly premium costs are based on the following scale:

Work Credits (Quarters) Years Worked 2026 Monthly Premium 40 or more quarters 10 $0 30 to 39 quarters 7.5 to 10 $311 Fewer than 30 quarters Less than 7.5 years $565

Part A deductible and benefit periods

A deductible refers to the money you must pay out of pocket for health care before your insurance coverage kicks in. In 2026, the Medicare Part A deductible is $1,736 during each benefit period. A benefit period starts the day you are admitted as an inpatient to a hospital or skilled nursing facility and ends once you have not received any inpatient hospital or SNF care for 60 consecutive days.

Benefit periods are not tied to the calendar year, so you can have multiple benefit periods within the same year. For example, if you are admitted to the hospital again after a 60-day break, a new benefit period begins, which means you’ll have to pay the deductible again — even if the treatment is for the same condition.

Duration of Stay What You Pay Per Benefit Period Days 1-60 $0 after meeting the deductible ($1,736) Days 61-90 $434 per day Days 90-150 $868 per day (Days in this period are called lifetime reserve days. They can be used only once; they don’t renew each year or with a new benefit period.) After day 150 100% of all costs

Shub Debgupta, founder and CEO of Precision Health, a health analytics company based in Arlington, Virginia, notes there’s a difference between being under observation in a hospital and being admitted. Medicare will cover admissions but may have some restrictions on observation, which means depending on the nature of the stay, you might be on the hook to pay for your care.

Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) Premiums and Deductibles

Medicare Part B (medical) insurance is $202.90 each month in 2026 for most people, but you’ll pay more if your individual income is more than $109,000. People who file jointly with their spouse will pay more if their joint income is more than $218,000.

The Part B deductible in 2026 is $283. After you pay this, you’ll be expected to pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for:

— Doctor and hospital services

— Outpatient therapies

— Durable medical equipment, such as blood sugar meters, walkers and commode chairs

Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage) Premiums and Deductibles

Medicare Part C, also called Medicare Advantage, differs from Medicare parts A and B, which are often collectively referred to as “original Medicare.” That’s because Medicare Advantage plans are sold and managed by private insurance companies that are licensed through Medicare to offer plans for adults age 65 and older.

By comparison, original Medicare is managed by the federal government, and private insurance companies are not involved.

Medicare Advantage plans are seeing major shake-ups in 2026, says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

“A significant number of Medicare Advantage plans are making changes to their cost and benefits for 2026, and some plans are being eliminated entirely,” she notes.

According to KFF, Medicare beneficiaries have the option of 32 Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans (meaning Medicare Advantage plans that include prescription drug coverage) in 2026, down from 34 options in 2025.

If you are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, it’s crucial you understand what’s happening with your plan in 2026, as it may be going away entirely or your out-of-pocket cost burden could shift.

Medicare Advantage costs

Premiums for Medicare Advantage plans vary based on the insurer and county. The average premium for a Medicare Advantage plan in 2026 is $14 per month, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Although your premiums may be lower with a Medicare Advantage plan, the network of doctors covered by the plan will likely be smaller, a trend that’s expected to increase in 2026 as these private insurers seek to control costs. Medicare Advantage plans can also require prior approval before you’re able to obtain services, or they can deny coverage for health care you’ve received.

However, with a Medicare Advantage plan, you typically don’t need a separate prescription drug plan, and some coverage for dental, hearing and vision care, as well as other benefits, may be included.

Medicare Part D (Prescription Drugs) Premiums and Deductibles and 2026 Big Changes

Medicare Part D is the prescription drug piece of Medicare. It’s not a requirement for beneficiaries to purchase this option, but if you don’t and decide later you want it, you’ll be hit with a late enrollment penalty.

— Base premium for Part D: $38.99 per month. (Premiums may vary from plan to plan. Similar to Part B, people with Medicare who have higher incomes will pay higher premiums for Part D plans.)

— Annual deductible: $615

Inflation Reduction Act changes

In 2026, some Medicare beneficiaries will start seeing the impact of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

— Out-of-pocket cap. Total spending costs for Part D-covered prescription medications is now capped at $2,100. Once you reach this cap, you’ll pay $0 for covered medications.

— Insulin. Monthly costs for insulin are capped at $35.

— Negotiated pricing. Medicare negotiated lower prices for 10 medications: Eliquis, Enbrel, Entresto, Farxiga, Imbruvica, Januvia, Jardiance, Fiasp/NovoLog, Stelara and Xarelto.

— Vaccines. Part D-recommended vaccines are available for $0.

— Payment plan. The Medicare Prescription Payment Plan allows beneficiaries to make monthly payments toward their prescription drug costs.

Medicare Supplement (Medigap) Premiums and Deductibles

Medicare supplement plans, also called Medigap, are insurance policies that help cover out-of-pocket costs not covered by Medicare parts A and B. And note: You cannot purchase a Medigap plan with Medicare Advantage.

These supplemental insurance plans — lettered A, B, C, D, F, G, K, L, M and N — are offered by private insurance companies. They are designed to primarily cover deductibles and copayments. Depending on your plan, for instance, supplemental insurance may cover up to 100% of the Medicare Part A coinsurance and hospital costs up to a year after your Medicare benefits have run out, and it may cover other costs for Part B care.

The costs of these plans vary depending on the provider, the plan and where you live. Each company can set its own premium for Medigap policies, and some offer discounts to certain populations, such as nonsmokers or women.

The benefits provided by each Medigap plan are the same, no matter which company sells it. But deductibles can also vary depending on the specific plan. Medigap plans F and G, for instance, are high-deductible options that will have a deductible cap of $2,950 in 2026.

Understanding Medicare Out-of-Pocket Maximums

Original Medicare (parts A and B) has no out-of-pocket maximum.

“There is no cap on the limit that somebody can pay under Part B, and that’s usually one of the selling points of a Medicare Advantage plan, where Medicare Advantage plans do cap,” explains Joel Mekler, a health benefits professional, Medicare expert and writer of the “Medicare Moments” weekly column in the New Castle News in Pennsylvania.

The Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket maximum for 2026 is $9,250 for in-network services, according to the CMS.

Deductibles have to be paid before the plan pays anything. The plan keeps track of your copays and coinsurance throughout the year, and if the total ever reaches the MOOP (maximum out-of-pocket), the plan pays 100% of your costs for the rest of the year.

Importantly, Medicare Advantage plans’ out-of-pocket maximums only include costs for Part A and Part B services. Any costs you pay for Part D drugs or for supplemental benefits, such as dental or hearing, do not count toward the maximum and are not included. Even if you reach your out-of-pocket maximum, you will still need to pay for your supplemental benefits and the cost-sharing for your prescription drugs.

Medical Costs Not Covered by Medicare

When preparing your budget, keep in mind that original Medicare doesn’t provide coverage for certain health care expenses, including:

— Nonmedically necessary foot care

— Long-term care

— Routine dental visits

— Hearing aids

— Cosmetic procedures, such as Botox

— Routine vision care

— Skilled nursing care exceeding 100 days

All individuals with a Part D plan, either a stand-alone drug plan or a Medicare Advantage drug plan, also need to closely look at the formulary (the list of covered medications). Some drugs, for instance, might be covered under Medicare Part B rather than a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan.

Examples of drugs covered by Part B insurance include injectable osteoporosis medications and oral cancer drugs, which are typically administered in your doctor’s office.

How to Find a Medicare Plan

There are many options for Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans available to you, and wading through them all can feel overwhelming. But it’s important to get information and compare plans to find the most cost-effective one that will meet your needs.

You can start your search by connecting with:

— Your Area Agency on Aging, where you can access resources and assistance from local advisers and others who might be able to help you

— A Medicare agent or broker, who can provide support as you sift through plan options

— Your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, which provides free, unbiased guidance

