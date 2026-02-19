Medical Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPT) on Thursday reported a key measure of…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, said it had funds from operations of $106.6 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $17.3 million, or 3 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust, based in Birmingham, Alabama, posted revenue of $270.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $346.3 million. Revenue was reported as $972 million.

