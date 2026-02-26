MBIA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $51 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Thursday reported a loss of $51 million in its fourth quarter.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.01 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 24 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $177 million, or $3.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $80 million.

