Materialise: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $7.3 million in its…

LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — LEVUEN, Belgium (AP) — Materialise NV (MTLS) on Thursday reported profit of $7.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Levuen, Belgium-based company said it had net income of 12 cents.

The 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.7 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $302.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTLS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.