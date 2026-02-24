Matador: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192.5 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $192.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $848 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $812.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $759.2 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTDR

