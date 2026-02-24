Marqeta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $172.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $13.9 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $624.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MQ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.