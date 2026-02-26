Marcus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $12.7 million, or 41 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $758.5 million.

