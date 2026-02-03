Marathon Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.54…

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.54 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $5.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.07 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $33.42 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.05 billion, or $13.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.22 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPC

