Maplebear: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Maplebear Inc. (CART) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The operator of the Instacart grocery delivery service posted revenue of $992 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $447 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.74 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CART at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CART

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.