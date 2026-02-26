Main Street Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $131.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $131.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.09 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $145.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $493.4 million, or $5.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $566.4 million.

