Luxfer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The materials technology company specializing in aluminum, magnesium and zirconium posted revenue of $90.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.7 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $384.6 million.

Luxfer expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.05 to $1.20 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LXFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LXFR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.