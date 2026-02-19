Lundin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $767.2 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.28 billion, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.05 billion.

