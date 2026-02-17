Lunai Bioworks: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Sacramento, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

