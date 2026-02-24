Lucid Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $814 million…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) on Tuesday reported a loss of $814 million in its fourth quarter.

The Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.62 per share.

The an electric vehicle automaker posted revenue of $522.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.7 billion, or $12.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

