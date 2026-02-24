LTC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — LTC Properties Inc. (LTC) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, said it had funds from operations of $33.5 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $101.6 million, or $2.11 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Westlake Village, California, posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $127.1 million. Revenue was reported as $116.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, LTC expects its per-share funds from operations to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.75 to $2.79 per share.

