Lowe’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $999 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.78. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.95 per share.

The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $20.58 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.36 billion.

Lowe’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.25 to $12.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $92 billion to $94 billion.

