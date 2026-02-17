Louisiana-Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The home construction supplier posted revenue of $567 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $603.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $146 million, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.71 billion.

