Live Nation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) on Thursday reported a loss of $247.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beverly Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.06.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.08 per share.

The ticket seller and concert promoter posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.8 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $25.2 billion.

