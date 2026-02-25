LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.9 million. The London-based company…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — LivaNova PLC (LIVN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.9 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $360.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $350.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $242.5 million, or $4.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

LivaNova expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.25 per share.

