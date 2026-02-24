Light & Wonder: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNWO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $891 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $276 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNWO

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.