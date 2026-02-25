LifeStance Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The outpatient mental health services provider posted revenue of $382.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $377.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.7 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, LifeStance Health said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.62 billion to $1.66 billion.

