LGI Homes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported net income of $17.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 97 cents per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $474 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $72.6 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGIH

