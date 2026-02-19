Lemonade: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.7 million in…

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $228.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $165.5 million, or $2.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $737.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $246 million to $251 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.19 billion.

