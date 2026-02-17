Leidos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $327 million.…

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.53 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $4.21 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.25 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $11.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.17 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.05 to $12.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.9 billion.

