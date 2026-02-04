LATAM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $484.3 million…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — LATAM Airlines Group SA (LTM) on Wednesday reported earnings of $484.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.46 billion, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.49 billion.

