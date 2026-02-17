La-Z-Boy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.7 million in its…

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — MONROE, Mich. (AP) — La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Monroe, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 61 cents per share.

The furniture company posted revenue of $541.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, La-Z-Boy said it expects revenue in the range of $560 million to $580 million.

