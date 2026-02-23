Kratos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Monday reported…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The military contractor posted revenue of $345.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $22 million, or 13 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Kratos said it expects revenue in the range of $335 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.68 billion.

